In response to Bob Shaw's letter seeking specifics on how Republican-led state governments are restricting voting, I thought I’d provide him with an example. Republicans in Texas want to have a single ballot drop box for a county of 4.7 million people. Why would they want a single drop box for more than 4 million people?
Did the Republicans document voter fraud with drop boxes in the 2020 election? The answer is no. What they did find was that the majority of people who used drop boxes voted for the other party and had non-white skin. Now Republicans want to prevent that from happening again while pretending they are worried about election integrity. This action will disproportionately affect non-white voters, this is the reason the Voting Rights Act had the pre-clearance requirements, States had to prove proposed changes would not disenfranchise voters before they implemented any voting changes.
Actions like this are why the federal government needs to remain engaged in protecting the right to vote for all citizens. The federal government has been engaged in state elections for years, until the Roberts court gutted the Voting Rights Act.