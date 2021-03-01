My comments are not meant to refute professors Moomaw or Law’s valuable statements regarding beneficial climate change solutions from forests.
Instead, they are simply more background for the general reader to further ponder when wrestling with the challenges pertaining to climate change and public lands. My observations are not backed up with the scientific rigors necessary for publication, but 40-plus years of implementing federal forest land management policies.
The column, "Keeping trees in the ground an effective way to slow climate change," generally infers that additional “strategic forest carbon reserves should be established on both public and private lands” but silent on the existing forest reserves on public lands in the U.S.
A reader may not know that in 1994 the Northwest Forest Plan was signed, covering approximately 24 million acres of public land in western Oregon, northern California and western Washington. Approximately 80% of the 24 million acres is already set aside for ecosystem benefits allowing no or limited harvesting.
Approximately 16% of the NFP is to be managed for sustainable timber production. The article generated an endless amount of questions: Where will the additional public lands in the Pacific Northwest come from to set aside? Do we set aside the remaining 16% and eliminate all timber harvesting on public lands?
Are not NFP Reserves already acting as “strategic carbon storage reserves?" How will America’s recent appetite for wood be met if all remaining public lands in the Pacific Northwest area are set aside as carbon reserves? What will happen to the rural economies that are dependent upon a sustainable supply of wood from public lands?
Is there any better renewable resource available for our country’s building construction needs than wood? What about the millions of acres of public lands that has burned and has not been successfully reforested to offset carbon emissions?
Finally, in order to keep trees in the ground, we often need to put them there first.
Michael Bechdolt
Klamath Falls