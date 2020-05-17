Worship services
The current Oregon policy for attendance at a worship service is no more than twenty-five people. This is an arbitrary number and has no relation to any scientific basis. Science would dictate that attendance be in relation to seating capacity (square footage) and the ability to maintain proper social distancing. Thus, for many, twenty-five will be too small a number and for some too large a number. It seems that picking a number seemingly out of thin air is a substitute for thought.
Steven Karp
Klamath Falls