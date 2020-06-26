Working together
Seneca, the ancient Roman philosopher once said, “Our society is similar to an arch of stones, which will fall apart, if we do not support one another.”
During these challenging times we may feel as though things are falling apart. It is my hope we will find creative ways to support and care for one another within our community. Let’s be looking for the ways we already see this happening and be inspired to find common ground, looking for the image of God in each other.
I recently was walking on the Geo Trail up above OIT and saw a group of people out clearing the trail of weeds maintaining a space for exercise, fresh air, and a beautiful view. What a great example of a team effort to support the health and well-being of our community. Thank you for your hard work! You all know who you are!
I think one essential way we can support one another is by listening respectfully to those with whom we disagree, asking questions to better understand another person’s point of view. Let’s seek to be the change we want to see in a political climate where the rhetoric has become so vitriolic and divisive. Working together, daily acts of kindness, and respectful interactions will keep our arch of stones standing!
Faith Marsalli
Klamath Falls