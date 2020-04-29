Wonderful teachers
The uncertainty about the COVID-19 virus has had me thinking a lot over the past few weeks about a special group of people — my former students.
After a 25-year career in the sports department at the Herald and News, I did something many would consider crazy at age 50. I became a teacher. The Klamath County School District brought me aboard in 2004 and I spent four years at Chiloquin Jr./Sr. High School before finishing a 10-year full-time teaching career at Stearns Elementary School. There were three more years after that as a sub before my wife and I moved to Vancouver, Wash. in 2017 to retire and be close to family.
Because we lived in Klamath Falls for nearly 41 years, many people, including my former students, are in our thoughts during this crisis.
The Chiloquin students in my first 7th and 8th grade math classes would be about 30 years old now. How are you doing? My final 5th grade class at Stearns is close to finishing high school. How are you doing? The students in the Class of 2020 will miss out on a 'normal' graduation. That's unfortunate, but you have a diploma, and that's what's most important.
I frequently tell people that during those 10 years as a teacher my students taught me as many important lessons, or more, than I taught them. They taught me about life. That's why, although I worry about you, I know how tough and resilient you are. With help from friends and family you will get through it.
At age 66 I'm in the vulnerable age category. But imagine being 17-30 right now. They're really just getting started with their lives. Lots of significant decisions and challenges.
How are you doing? I hope you're okay, and thanks again for being such wonderful teachers.
Michael Quigley
Vancouver, Wash.