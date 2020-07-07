Whitehouse opinion a must-read
As the Democratic candidate for House District 56, I want to thank you for the June 9 wire commentary, “The jobs report shows deep racial injustice,” by Mark Whitehouse. A fact-filled piece that explains so much to your readers.
Many folks don’t understand why the protests are continuing weeks after the death of George Floyd. Obviously it was so blatantly murder (we watched a “lynching” in broad daylight on a city street) that it set off worldwide protests against injustice.
The amount of young people of all colors who have taken to the streets reveal their knowledge of how blacks are treated in every aspect of life in our society. Unfair treatment by the police is just one: The qualified black man and white man who apply for jobs but only the whites are hired; the biracial couple who seek to rent an apartment and are rejected for no apparent reason; the young boy (12) playing with a toy gun in a park who ends up shot dead by police.
Blacks are treated as if they are in some way inferior to whites. Some researchers have spent their careers proving that a black brain is the same as a white one. A futile effort as prejudice has nothing to do with the facts. It’s an unjustified and unsupported reaction to someone different in some way. Color of skin is just the easiest to react to.
A surprising aspect of history is not how many revolutions there have been but how few. People will adjust to just about any situation in order to survive. Our black neighbors have done so for 400 years of oppression of one kind or another. From what I can see they and their supporters have had enough. Something needs to be done and it needs to be done now.
Faith Leith
Klamath Falls