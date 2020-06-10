Where was the protest
There is a famous quote by Edmund Burke which states: “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”
I find it amazing that “Pro-test-ant” churches are now objecting to their church doors being closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and are challenging the tyrannical overreach. It’s good to know they’ve finally rediscovered their protest.
However, had the pastoral leadership truly been doing their jobs over the past half century or more, America would not be in the current state of crisis she is in. It was forewarned that, “if America ever fell into a state of decline; it would be in equal proportion to the health of her churches.” America’s churches are not healthy. They’ve fallen into a state of apathy through a love of comfort, safety, money, and a desire not to offend anyone.
Now that circumstances have closed their doors, they’re protesting. But where has been the national church protest against abortion? The estimated death toll of aborted babies is at 60 million. Where was the protest against the slaughter of thousands of Christians in the Middle East in recent years? Where is the church protest against the indoctrination of our youth through politically correct, Leftist, Socialist, and Marxist ideology being taught in our public education system?
Perhaps the church silence is from the fear of losing their 501(c)(3) tax exempt status? Yet the Bible is filled with exhortations on courage, as well as examples of how God supplies the needs of his people.
Yes I hope the doors to churches and businesses will open up again, and we can get back to normal commerce. But if the church protest ends with the reopening of their doors and goes no further, then their protest was for naught.
John McFarland III
Klamath Falls