Where the Democrats want to take this country
I have been a Democrat most of my life, but when Ronald Reagan came along saying he was going to make the Russian regime go away in 1980 I did gladly vote for him. And remember, when he took the oath the Iranians turned our hostages loose the same day.
Today the bully on the world stage we are dealing with is China. There are two trains of thought here, one is the Trump plan and the other is the "Twilight Zone." Our Democratic Presidential hopeful is Joe Biden, "The Twilight Zone," and for those who forgot, Joe said a couple months ago, "Is China gonna eat our lunch? Come on man, that ain't gonna happen!" From day-to-day Joe doesn't know what state he's in, a while back he called Super Tuesday “Super Thursday” and also announced he was running for the Senate. I could fill up this whole editorial page with all the gaffes this man has spouted but will spare you that pain. The bottom line is where the Democrats want to take this country, I do not want my kids and grandkids to have to live in a Democrat-led socialist communist regime.
So until my Democrats get their head out of that place where the sun don't shine, I'm not having any of their nonsense. With the many letters from over the hill that are anti-Trump, they all sound just exactly like the CNN-MSNBC mantra verbatim. After three years of lies about Russia, impeachment, etc. you'd think the 1,000 viewers would get smart. Lemon, Todd, Cuomo, Scarborough, Joy Reid are all without credibility these days and should start with "Once upon a time" for their news stories. I have seen what happened in Venezuela and I sure don't want it here.
Dennis Vollmar
Klamath Falls