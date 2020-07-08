What does ‘Liberty’ mean?
What does ‘Liberty’ mean to Democrats and Republicans? I went to the web to see what I could find on what the meaning of liberty meant to each of the major parties.
For Republicans it means the liberty of money, allowing individuals to spend unlimited amounts to elect candidates and lobby legislators while restricting the liberty of people by making voter access more difficult. For Democrats, liberty does not mean the right to do anything that is the product of a democratic form of government. The right to vote, which is the sovereignty feature of democracy, assures only the liberty to participate in that process. It does not assure that everything done by that process shall automatically be in the interests of liberty.
That is a big difference between the parties understanding of 'liberty'. Rep Reschke wrote a commentary for Klamath News, and in that article he states “There is always a price to be paid. Freedom requires patriots to stand in the gap, to stand and fight Liberty’s enemies in order to preserve the rights documented by our Founding Fathers in the Declaration of Independence.”
My question to Mr Reschke is who is he referring to when he talks about Liberty’s enemies? His overall commentary was just the writing and promotion of more division in this country. I would say that we reject the division that the Republicans and Trump are putting forth in our country and come together to fight for all the people in America – not just a single party!
Faith Leith is running against Reschke in November 2020 – Vote for fair representation for everyone!
Valerie Lenardson
Klamath Falls