Wear your masks
I happened to go into two stores yesterday, and was very dismayed! Only one in about 10 had masks on, and they were shopping like nothing was wrong! I realize we are a rural area and are not hit as hard as the metropolitan areas, but if our citizens keep acting like this we might just get there! Please people — think of the other guy. It’s not fun wearing a mask, but if it helps, even just a little, isn’t it worth it? And if we all wear a mask, maybe they will open more small businesses because it shows we care about the other guy.
Barbara Vinicky
Klamath Falls