Wear masks

Yesterday, Mike Pence, the chair of the national pandemic task force, visited the Mayo Clinic and defied their policy that everyone wears a mask inside their facility. His explanation: He has been tested and doesn't have the virus (the test is proof only on the day of the test, does he get tested every day?) and that he wanted to see staff eye-to-eye (the mask should not cover the eyes) do not excuse his defiance of the hospital policy. And further, it is outrageous that the staff would let him get away with it!

Linda Sparks

Klamath Falls

