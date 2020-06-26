Wear a mask
Instead of the Klamath County Health Department and Dr. W. Warren, as health officer, stating that we should all wear a mask when out in public, they side-step this simple and clear language with a lame: "Know how and when a properly worn face covering may be used when physical distancing cannot be maintained."
Why make it so convoluted? We are six months into this Covid-19 Pandemic, people understand the plain and simple language of...Wear a Mask! The KCHD should be stressing that we should all protect each other by wearing a mask when in public, especially with the increased number of recent Covid-19 cases.
Masks have been proven to help reduce infecting others. The claim "it infringes on anyone’s rights" is a bunch of selfish poppycock. When you do not wear a mask in public, it is an infringement on my health right to be protected from you in case you are an unknown carrier of Covid-19.
Do the right thing, show you care about and respect your fellow citizens and Wear A Mask when out in public, at church, the grocery store, Bimart, Walmart, etc.!
It is not that complex of a deal. I wear one, please wear one too.
Margo Huntsman RNC, MSN
Klamath Falls