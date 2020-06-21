Wear a mask in public
Now that we have had a ‘spike’ in COVID-19 in Klamath Falls, do you think it is time we put aside our political differences and wear a mask when in public?
Klamath Falls is in Phase 2 of the reopening of businesses and many people have dropped their guard and are not wearing a mask when in public. Businesses are not requiring people to wear a mask, and this is misleading people into thinking the virus is under control and not spreadable. The Public Health guidelines state that when in public you may want to wear a mask — it should be mandatory that you wear a mask when in public not only for your own protection but for the protection of others as well. Businesses should mandate that to enter their business you must wear a mask.
However, here in Klamath we are seeing over half of the people not wearing masks. Our city leaders are ‘silent’ on the issue of wearing a mask. Our Mayor should be screaming from the rooftop that mask wearing is required for our city to be safe. Tourists are coming through Klamath and they see so many people not wearing masks, so they too do not wear a mask.
Fred Meyers, Walmart, Albertsons, Sherms and all other public markets should follow the Costco model — a mask is required to shop in our store. At what level do you think our leaders will act on protecting the citizens in Klamath Falls — when the death rate reaches a certain level? The time is now — we elected our leaders to lead — so lead and make masks mandatory in public places!
If our leaders will not act, then the people of Klamath should. If businesses are not requiring a mask, do not do business at that location. Shop where it is safe.
Valerie Lenardson
Klamath Falls