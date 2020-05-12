We’re voting for DeGroot
This primary, I’m voting for Derrick DeGroot for County Commissioner. Over the last three and a half years in office, he has proven himself as a leader with vision and integrity. I’ve watched as he has carefully listened to both sides of an issue, evaluates it, and then makes a fair decision. His decisions and votes are deliberate and well-thought out as he considers whatever issue is at hand. He makes his decisions logically and soundly without giving in to what can sometimes be an emotional issue. His vision for our community is solid – he wants Klamath to be a place our young people want to return to and where our residents can be successful.
He envisions a strong local economy, recreational opportunities, great schools, and a healthy, vibrant community and then he looks for ways to make that happen. DeGroot is a candidate with vision and integrity and he’s also the candidate with a proven track record of getting things done. Please consider voting DeGroot for County Commissioner.
He has served as liaison with the Klamath County Chamber of Commerce, Klamath County Economic Development Association, and is also serving on the Coalition of the Willing, a committee of Klamath interests getting together to try and solve our water issues. He is a very strong and effective advocate for our community.
Join us in voting for Commissioner Derrick DeGroot. We need him to complete the important tasks he has undertaken on our behalf.
Andy and Mikey Sedlock
Klamath Falls