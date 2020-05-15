We need DeGroot as Commissioner
We need Commissioners who are business friendly, and for that reason I’m voting Derrick DeGroot for Klamath County Commissioner Position 3.
He knows we need to invest in infrastructure, appearance, safety, and developing a qualified workforce. He has led and supported efforts to clean up some of our unsightly areas, tearing down dilapidated and unsafe buildings and working on eliminating community blight. He has strengthened our public safety by supporting funding measures that provided more stable revenue. He supports infrastructure, even protecting our road funds from being utilized to fund public safety and working to find solutions that secure adequate water supply for our agricultural industry. He looks for ways to improve and increase our qualified workforce by working with our local community college and Oregon Tech. DeGroot understands what it’s like to do business in Klamath County. His business experience and entrepreneurial spirit brings a critical perspective to the Board.
DeGroot has worked closely with the Klamath County Chamber of Commerce and Klamath County Economic Development Association to ensure we are looking out for our existing business community while working hard to grow and diversify our economy in our efforts to attract business from outside the area to expand and/or relocate here. DeGroot has proven time and time again that he understands a healthy economy will ensure a positive future for our community, and he has worked hard to make that happen for us and our children.
As we recover from the coronavirus shutdown, we cannot experiment with untested and unproven individuals. We need leaders with energy, vision, creativity, and ingenuity to lead our economic recovery out of this. Derrick has proven he is that person and has developed the contacts in Salem and Washington DC to help maximize our prospects in recovering our economy.
Join me in voting for Derrick DeGroot – the experienced business friendly candidate.
Chuck Brandsness
Klamath Falls