We deserve the same respect
I do not have a telephone. How very nice of the ranchers to parade around in their expensive machines. And how nice the H&N supports that. Well I have lived here all of my life. There was time when the Tribal Community was also celebrated and supported by this county and this paper. Now, not so much. We are not the enemy. We have been here forever. We are no less important than "the ranchers" who are basically new to our land. Neither are we any less worthy for protecting our resources.
For folks to place their cultural values as the reason they "deserve" more rights to the water is pure fantasy. The Federal Government reaffirmed our senior water rights in the 1970's ... The ranchers do not accept this ... and so we are subject to their ongoing efforts to change that.
We are here, we too have rights and culture. We deserve the same respect and recognition the ranchers get. To continue to whine and fight for what is ours is disrespectful to our people! It is disheartening to me that these folks cannot accept reality! We've been in drought status for decades...stop thinking you're more deserving of other folks' resources when we're all dealing with climate change!
Darcy Miller-Ibarra
Klamath Falls