Way of life at stake
Cliff Bentz is the right man for U.S. Representative Second Congressional District. No stranger to Eastern Oregon, Bentz’s family has lived in Harney County for generations. Bentz is one of us — he’s not an outsider, like other candidates moving in simply to run for Greg Walden’s Congressional seat.
As an Oregon legislator for more than a decade, he gained the experience necessary to represent us well in Congress. With a diverse background as a farmer, rancher and attorney in addition to his legislative skills, he has the “boots on the ground” knowledge to protect and enhance our way of life. And no surprise, Bentz actually “worked in the boots” rather than just purchasing them for the photo shoot.
More than 90% of Cliff’s contributions are from inside this district. He supports our conservative Oregon values. He will fight to bring back our timber harvesting and reasonable forest management-- putting an end to these smoke-filled summers. He wants to secure our borders and defend our water and property rights, protect the unborn and rebuild our infrastructure in district 02. We all need to eat healthy food - Bentz recognizes that agriculture is one of the primary essential businesses for all Americans.
He walks the walk for rural Oregon because our home is his home.
Vote for Cliff Bentz for Oregon Congressional District 02. Our way of life is at stake.
Bob Gasser
Merrill