Was this justice?
On February 11, Friends of Pets (FOP) presented defending arguments before a Circuit Court Judge that FOP is the beneficiary of the James and Patricia Lohn Estate. The litigation: Case No. 19PB04439.
The outcome was the Court ruled against FOP and added further punishment by requiring FOP to pay additional court costs of $410. Our need for legal counsel to guide us through the complicated court process, which continued for nearly two years, depleted a large amount of our reserve funds.
The ruling has crushed us financially. For those in our community who come to FOP for help, we are not able to fund our spay/neuter programs or other assistance until we recover. This gives us great sorrow.
FOP had a valid claim to the Estate and a duty to present arguments. To us, testimony allowed by the Court, that we repeatedly objected to as not allowable, is the factor to our loss. Nor was there “clear and convincing evidence” to allow the Plaintiff to prevail. Combined with what I perceived as other questionable trial happenings, I should have consulted with our attorney to request a new judge.
Because the trial outcome smacked FOP hard and can raise doubts of our ability to manage the generous donations given to us, we soon will publish a 1,200-word advertisement - “Was This Justice?” in the Herald and News that summarizes the trial events for your insight.
As I deal with my perception that FOP was unfairly treated by the Court, my thoughts go to the many appearing before judges to plead their cases and suffer the same. I witnessed the reality that the Court can be callous and indifferent to understanding the demoralizing impact its decisions can have on the lives of innocent people standing before them.
Kathy Williams
Klamath Falls