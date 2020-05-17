Voting is patriotic
I am responding to Carol Warren’s May 12th letter, on lack of folks displaying our flag. Flags and pennants are carry-overs from ancients, as they ravaged others’ lands and resources, savaged women, took slaves. Such continues to take place.
In our current red/white/blue system, I do have Old Glory, and fly it on federal holidays. But, I feel and profess the real symbol of our nation is a truly informed citizen who votes intelligently. Flags never have voted!
I also fly the planet flag; some call it Earth Day flag. The shot astronauts captured while in space. On it, nary red/white/blue, blue/yellow, red, red/blue, black/yellow, or any national colors. Only one planet, which we did not create, nor do we maintain tenderly, and we are making multiple efforts to destroy. When will humankind learn??
Why praise the flag, negate those who don’t display it, but basically dismiss the perfect USA symbol — a citizen with a completed ballot in hand, and headed to the mailbox? That’s what our heroes served for, died for — the freedom to vote.
Flag or bunting, displayed or not displayed, we can vote. We the people…in reality…the government. Some citizens do serve US, but politicians will always be politicians, lobbyists will always have “special interests”, and way too many make every effort to destroy our system. But, we do have a brain to discern the differences. Let’s do it!!
If one really wants our system to succeed, Oregon to get her ”fair share,” plus maybe a new congressional representative, do an honest job on a census form, and submit it. Then complete and mail your ballot!
Barbara Turk
Klamath Falls