Vote Powless for Commissioner
Vote Gary Powless for County Commissioner, Position 1.
Gary is a forever-Klamath County Resident with residences in Klamath Falls and Beatty. He knows what it takes to live in Klamath County and with your vote he will bring new knowledge to the table. Gary served in the Marines in Vietnam. He has life memberships in the Marine Corps League, Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, Disabled Veterans, Non-commission Officers Association, Vietnam Veterans Association and Veterans against War. He whole-heartedly supports all veterans.
Besides serving in Vietnam, Gary has been a millworker and has owned a roofing and construction business and a restaurant/tavern business here in Klamath Falls. Since retirement Gary has become a full-time volunteer at the Women's Crisis Center and Turtle Cove. Gary's home in Beatty is totally powered by wind and solar. He would like to see that happen big time in Klamath County. He would promote industry in both wind and solar and the training of qualified installers.
Gary supports veterans, industry with good paying jobs, trade schools, homeless, libraries and public banking. The Klamath County Commissioner Board is non-partisan, which Gary will handle with representation for all and all alike.
His door will always be open for visits, so take him your ideas and issues. Vote Gary Powless for Klamath County Commissioner, Position 1.
Pat Probst
Klamath Falls