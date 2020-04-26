Vote for Rod Davis
The Klamath County government has 385 employees and a $70 million dollar annual budget. Yet only one of our three current County Commissioners, Donnie Boyd, has significant management experience. To get through these difficult times and move Klamath County into the future, we need a commissioner with the experience to manage one of the largest employers and biggest economic engines in the county.
That person is Rod Davis: an Air Force fighter pilot who reached the rank of Colonel. Davis has experience supervising flight operations at U.S. Air Force bases, where millions of dollars of equipment and American lives were on the line. He later gained his law degree from Willamette University and served as legal counsel to Klamath County, where he was exposed to every area of the County’s operations.
Today, Rod Davis is a candidate for County Commissioner and his qualifications are unmatched. For the future of Klamath County, we urge you to vote for Rod Davis.
Mike and Sandy O’Hair
Klamath Falls