Vote for Krag
An elected official should be transparent, and at this point I do not believe Mr. Kaber is. I find it interesting that the third party running for sheriff has a Kaber sign in his yard. Why would you promote another candidate when you are running for the same position?
If this type of shady behavior is in front of our faces, I can only imagine what happens behind closed doors. As a Klamath County taxpayer I am tired of the smoke and mirrors approach. How is it the other agencies in our communities have been wearing body cameras for well over a year, but the sheriff is just now seeing fit that his deputies test them out. Well they aren’t really even cameras they are recording on their phones.
Please explain how Mr. Kaber brags about new cars and patrol staff, but we who live in the county, live without any police coverage after 3 a.m. I am so tired of politicians talking out of both sides of their face, and that is exactly what we get with Sheriff Kaber. If we as a community want change, and we want a fair and just department, let’s get someone in there that wants to make this community better. That will do what’s right and not what the commissioners want, but actually be a voice for the people that voted him in. If that is what you want, Daren Krag is who you should vote for.
Nancy Drews
Klamath Falls