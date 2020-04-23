Vote for Faith Leith
My name is Faith Leith and I am the Democratic candidate for House District 56. I am a UCLA graduate with a degree in political science. My career was in journalism. For many years I helped my husband with his landscaping business.
I've been involved in politics for 45 years, working for various candidates and causes I believe in. I was on the staff of the U.S. House of Representatives Rules Committee in Washington, D.C. I know how the political system works, and would be an effective state representative who could hit the ground running. I'm passionate about fighting for a better future.
I moved to Klamath Falls after my husband of nearly 50 years and I retired. I have two daughters and three grandchildren in Oregon.
I care deeply about my new home, so much so that I pledge to never leave the state when important issues are discussed. I would stay in Salem during legislative sessions and work on behalf of the citizens of District 56.
Visit my website at Faith4HD56.com.
Faith N. Leith
Klamath Falls