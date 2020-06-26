Vote for Faith Leith-Oregon House District 56
What is the fundamental role of an elected official? Our Founding Fathers (and Mothers), embraced the pursuit of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness as foundations for our Democracy. Faith Leith is running for the Oregon House of Representatives in District 56. She knows that pursuit of these basic goals is predicated on jobs, jobs, jobs.
That is why a centerpiece of the Faith Leith platform is economic development and job creation. Isn’t it refreshing to have a candidate focused on bringing the private and public sectors together to strengthen and develop a local economy for all our citizens?
The process of building a strong local and state economy is a complex task. Faith is committed to work with local businesses and local elected officials to accomplish this. She will engage with the state legislature and governor to make this happen. A powerful resource for collaboration is the Oregon Economic Development Association. It has proven to effectively bring jobs to small and medium-sized communities throughout Oregon. Faith supports its mission, which is, to create jobs.
Isn’t it time to elect a “can-do” legislator that will fight for well-paid jobs in Klamath County? Isn’t it time to elect someone who will effectively collaborate with colleagues at the state level?
Vote for jobs. Vote for economic development. Vote for Faith Leith on November 3rd.
Pat Probst
Klamath Falls