Vote for DeGroot
Please join me in voting for Derrick DeGroot for County Commissioner. Even before he was elected, his pride and love for this community was evident. From his volunteerism to his desire to return here after his military service and raise his family, it’s always been evident he loves the Klamath Basin.
His desire to run for office could not have been an easy one that first time. DeGroot was a successful businessman already and becoming a full-time commissioner would certainly mean he had to step back from that. Thankfully, his desire to make the Basin a better place to live ultimately led him to run for office and our community has benefitted tremendously from that decision.
DeGroot has restored true public service to the office. He aims to improve the Basin for all of us and has been instrumental in many important decisions including more stable funding of the Sheriff’s Department (which in turn means saving the road funds for roads), fighting for better service for our Veterans, and the county buying Eternal Hills.
Over the past three and a half years he has worked closely with the Klamath County Chamber of Commerce and the Klamath County Economic Development Association to ensure the business community knows that county government understands the important role our employers play in making our community viable. He has proven time and time again that he understands the importance of having an “open for business” reputation when marketing our community to prospective businesses seeking to expand or relocate here. It is critically important that we re-elect Commissioner DeGroot so he can continue to build on the foundation he has laid over the last three and a half years, especially as we recover from the pandemic.
If you’re looking for a candidate that wants to serve the people of Klamath County, DeGroot is your guy.
Ken Andersch
Klamath Falls