Vote for DeGroot
I’ll be voting Commissioner Derrick DeGroot for Klamath County Commissioner. I read recently of a complaint filed against Commissioner DeGroot and I found the allegations absurd. As a lifelong resident of Klamath County, DeGroot has strong ties to many of the people who call this place home.
I am thankful that he has achieved so much for our community and has been serving on the committee that is working hard to solve our very serious water issues. With the severe cuts to our irrigation water supplies being contemplated, we need someone with Commissioner DeGroot’s even-handled style of dealing with serious conflicts involved in helping to craft solutions among the diverse interests involved.
I also encourage all of you to vote for Derrick DeGroot. Looking at his record, you will find DeGroot is a man of integrity who loves our community. DeGroot is also the only candidate with a proven successful track record as a County Commissioner. He’s the candidate that has proven accomplishments here in Klamath. He listened when Veterans said they needed more support and he brought programs to help. He listened when we told him we needed a grocery store downtown and he helped bring Holiday Market to fill that void. He listened as we told him the grief we were suffering from the tragedy at Eternal Hills and he proposed the idea to buy it and solve the problem. He listened when we said we wanted a strong Sheriff’s Department that didn’t rely on road funds any longer. With DeGroot, you don’t have to wonder if he’ll get things done – you can look at his past 3 years performance and see what he will do. Vote DeGroot for County Commissioner – the candidate with a proven successful track record as Klamath County Commissioner.
Bill Walker
Klamath Falls