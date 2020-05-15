Vote for DeGroot
I’m looking for a Commissioner that is dependable and gets the job done. I’ll be voting for Derrick DeGroot. Derrick has spent the past three and a half years as a Commissioner and has proven himself to be a leader with ideas who can find solutions. Just look at the debacle at Eternal Hills. This has been an incredibly emotional issue in our community for a couple of years. It has caused heartbreak and pain for people who are already suffering the loss of their loved ones. The issue has dragged on while the state and other entities struggle to find a path forward. The issue has been plagued by red tape.
DeGroot listened to our community and the pain this caused. He had a great idea to help ease the heartbreak with the idea that the County would purchase the property, then turn the cemetery over to the citizens. I appreciate a leader like DeGroot who thinks outside the box, comes up with an idea, and then finds a path to make that happen. He’s a problem solver and that’s what we need.
This is just a recent accomplishment. If you look back over the past few years, Derrick has proven himself time and time again as a Commissioner that solves problems and finds opportunities.
I believe his next term as commissioner will prove even more successful because of the influential positions he’s earned on boards and committees since he’s been in office.
I want him to complete the important projects he has underway, and to continue building on the successes he has achieved for us in Salem and Washington DC.
I invite you to join with me in voting for Derrick DeGroot for County Commissioner, Position 3.
Steve Hedlund
Klamath Falls