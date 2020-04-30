Vote for Davis
Klamath County government employs more than 385 people. We need a Commissioner with the experience to manage one of the largest employers and largest economic enterprises in the region.
As a Flight Commander responsible for 24 junior officers, Rod Davis advanced to a Squadron Commander with 800 enlisted and officers. He was then promoted to the Vice Commander of a Fighter Wing with 10,000 personnel, and then was elevated to Commander of a Fighter Wing with 5,000 personnel.
Not one of our current Commissioners comes close to having achieved this level of management. Rod Davis is a lifelong leader.
Coming out of this COVID-19 shutdown, Klamath County needs the strongest leadership it can find. In such times I am grateful that Rod Davis would choose to share his skills and expertise with Klamath County.
I look forward to casting my vote for Rod Davis for Klamath County Commissioner.
Sharon Parks
Klamath Falls