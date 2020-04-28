Vote Democratic for County Commissioners
The May 19 Primary is only a few weeks from now and you can see all the signs that are lining the streets and yard signs proudly displayed. I noticed the Republican signs are quite large – especially the county commissioners, Boyd and DeGroot. I met both these gentlemen by attending the weekly County Commissioners meetings. It was here that I began to see how each of them carries their political Republican agenda.
In particular is when the county commissioners signed an order stating their opposition to Oregon Senate Bill 1530, known as Cap and Trade, which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and openly showed their support was behind both Reschke and Linthicum for walking out on Oregonians.
Then there was the time that they announced that they supported the Jordan Pipeline project because it would bring many jobs to our community.
Then there was the time that Boyd openly advocated for the elimination of the ABOD food stamp program, which affected single adults from qualifying for food stamps which Trump was pushing so he could use the money from this portion of the food stamp program for the Trump wall. And both DeGroot and Boyd upheld the county ban against marijuana businesses, although the marijuana initiative did pass in the city in the last election – voters spoke but commissioners did not listen.
Yes, their signs are the biggest on the streets and in people’s yards, but the Klamath voters have a bigger say in who they want to represent them. And on May 19, I encourage everyone to look over very carefully your choices for county commissioners and pick Democrats who will fight for you. Remember, if you are not at the table, your voice will not be heard. So, vote for a Democrat and be sure you get a voice at the table.
Valerie Lenardson
Nancy Sheehan
Klamath Falls