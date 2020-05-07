Vote DeGroot for Commissioner
I’m writing to endorse Derrick DeGroot for Klamath County Commissioner Position 3. Prior to running for office, Derrick served his country before moving onto business where he achieved a great deal of success. Over the past three years as a County Commissioner, DeGroot has shown excellent leadership and solid decision making, by applying his knowledge and experience to how the county should manage its public services and annual budget.
It is obvious DeGroot applies his business background to his role as commissioner and ultimately does what is best for the residents of Klamath County. You can look at his first term in office and see many examples of achievement. These successful achievements are all the evidence you need to know that DeGroot has served us well in his first term and will continue to do so with your support.
I have known Derrick since he was a child and I can tell you without reservation that he is a hard-working man full of integrity that consistently puts his community before himself.
I know the vacations he’s cancelled over the past three and a half years, the family dinners he has missed, the birthdays he has delayed celebrating because something important for us came up that needed his attention.
If you want decency, loyalty, commitment, determination, honesty, integrity, and a strong work ethic in those that serve our community, then join me in voting for Commissioner Derrick DeGroot. He is a known entity that has proven he possesses these traits and has put us first, above himself.
Jo Ogborn
Klamath Falls