Vote DeGroot and Kaber
We just received our voters’ pamphlet and I am glad we live in Oregon. Vote by mail made sense even before the dreaded Corona virus, but now it should go nationwide.
This letter is in support of Derrick DeGroot and Chris Kaber for county commissioner and sheriff, respectively. Both incumbents have done a great job for Klamath County over the past three years and deserve our support to continue, especially in these difficult times.
Mr. DeGroot has been a strong supporter of the Klamath County School District and works well with this member of the school board. He was instrumental in solving the traffic issues near Ferguson, has supported school resource officers, and has always been receptive to meetings regarding school issues. He has also been a great supporter for our law enforcement community. Think of the differences in the budget hearings over the past three years!
Sheriff Kaber also strongly supports our schools. He was instrumental in the current MOU for our School Resource Officers, our community emergency response team, school safety plans, and is a member of the Klamath County School District Strategic Planning Committee. He worked with the City of Chiloquin to develop an enhanced patrol contract, the first in many, many years. He is currently working to fill patrol vacancies to give Klamath County 24/7 patrols.
Derrick DeGroot and Chris Kaber have earned our support by their job performance. If you support schools and law enforcement, I encourage you to join me in supporting them in our May election with your vote.
John Rademacher
Chiloquin, OR