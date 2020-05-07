Vote Chris Kaber for Sheriff
Sheriff Kaber has been criticized by his opponent, Daren Krag, for his hiring practices and demeaning him for hiring ‘friends’. Yet Krag, if elected, has already named his undersheriff, who is not only a certified deputy, but also a friend of his. How is this different from what he is accusing Sheriff Kaber of doing?
The opposition and his supporters also continuously state that there are several qualified people working within the Sheriff’s Office who aren’t receiving the recognition they deserve. Yet Krag has already made the decision to hire his second in command from outside the agency, which is an affront to the multiple qualified employees already working at the Sheriff’s office. Just a little hypocritical wouldn’t you say?
Sheriff Kaber has clearly proven he is capable of managing the Agency’s budget since taking office in 2017, however, this has been brought into question because his campaign finance activities appeared to be in the negative. During a campaign all contributions and expenditures must be recorded in OreStar, however, depending on the timing of the recorded items it may appear that a candidate is ‘in the red’ because all of the transactions have not yet been recorded. A search of public records will show that Sheriff Kaber’s opponent, as well as the friend he would hire if elected, have had debt collections filed against them in Circuit Court while our Sheriff has no negative financial marks against him. If you can’t manage your own finances how would you be able to manage those of a large Agency? It is very apparent which of these two candidates is able to manage the multi-million dollar budget of the Sheriff’s Office.
Vote Chris Kaber for Sheriff!
Becky Clinton
Klamath Falls