Too many cougars
Congratulations to the US Fish and Wildlife Service in launching a program to help wildlife on Hart Mountain. Hopefully not too little too late.
I was fortunate in 1951 to hunt Hart Mountain for mule deer. What a paradise. It was not uncommon to see 20 or more huge mule deer bucks a day. But, in the late 1980’s a tough winter kill reduced the numbers drastically. The decline has continued in both the bighorn sheep and mule deer population.
From the 1990’s to present, the decline continues. Numerous persons noted that the sightings of cougars has increased to this day, and often several a day have been seen. A cougar will kill a deer a week, and this kill number has spread to bighorn sheep as well. These populations of our game are suffering because of an over-abundance of cougars.
Donald Rajnus
Malin