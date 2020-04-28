Tired of the inequity
I would like to know why when out of work poor people are supposed to shelter in home and wear face masks, etc., why our Democratic Governor thinks it’s essential to keep the golf courses open so the rich people can play golf?
They are seen easily on the course here in Klamath Falls playing - no mask, no social distancing, sharing a cart and slapping each other on the back. Good ol’ boys club?
I will remember it come election time and will vote against every Democratic candidate and ask everyone I know to do the same. I fail to see how a rich person's social activity can be considered essential business. Real people should be very irritated at this and realize this governor is not for the people and just justifying the hoax on the public while catering to the rich cronies. Please let the rich know we the people are tired of the inequity.
Virgil Higgins
Sprague River