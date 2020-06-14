Time to take down election signs
The May primaries have been over and done with for nearly a month, and all of the campaign signs have been removed, but for one candidate. This candidate's signs were some of the first to go up, and they are obviously the last to go down.
Apparently for candidate Darren Krag, he's following the motto of, "First In Last Out," carried by a variety of our armed services and firefighting units. While that motto appeals to firefighters and particular armed services, it's hardly the appropriate concept when it comes to election campaign signs.
Mr. Krag, you lost the election. It's time to show some class and remove your signs as they are an eyesore around the community. If that's not enough for you, Klamath County code, which is based upon a variety of elections laws, mandates that campaign "signs must be removed within 10 days following the applicable election."
Thanks for your consideration...
Steve Hedlun
Klamath Falls