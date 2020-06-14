Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Time to take down election signs

The May primaries have been over and done with for nearly a month, and all of the campaign signs have been removed, but for one candidate. This candidate's signs were some of the first to go up, and they are obviously the last to go down.

Apparently for candidate Darren Krag, he's following the motto of, "First In Last Out," carried by a variety of our armed services and firefighting units. While that motto appeals to firefighters and particular armed services, it's hardly the appropriate concept when it comes to election campaign signs.

Mr. Krag, you lost the election. It's time to show some class and remove your signs as they are an eyesore around the community. If that's not enough for you, Klamath County code, which is based upon a variety of elections laws, mandates that campaign "signs must be removed within 10 days following the applicable election."

Thanks for your consideration...

Steve Hedlun

Klamath Falls

