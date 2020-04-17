The real thing or a wolf in sheep’s clothing?
I fully support State Senator Cliff Bentz for Congress. He is the real deal for rural Oregon. Cliff Bentz has spent his entire life in Oregon, growing up on a ranch with the accompanying work ethic deeply embedded. Cliff's honesty is impeccable and well-recognized throughout Oregon.
Cliff Bentz is not from Portland, is not a flip-flopper, is not supporting Klamath Dam Removal and is not receiving major donations from out of our area.
Cliff Bentz has a well known public record of supporting Oregon values such as Right-to-Life, pro Second Amendment and opposing Klamath Dam Removal. His opponents have a rocky and suspect history on these and other conservative Oregon issues. Cliff Bentz is refined and time-tested in this political world.
Cliff Bentz is endorsed by Congressman Bob Smith, Oregon Cattleman's Association, at least 32 County Commissioners, 17 elected County Sheriffs and many other State Legislatures.
Many of us from Klamath County have testified in his Legislative Committees in Salem. He has always been a passionate, deep thinking, and knowledgeable legislature. He is not afraid to stand up for rural Oregon.
Especially in politics, talk is cheap, but Cliff Bentz literally walks the walk, always has and always will!
A vote for Cliff Bentz is a vote for Conservative Oregon! Check out cliffbentz.com.
Tom Mallams
Beatty