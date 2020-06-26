The Mask
Big kudos to Barbara Vinicky’s letter to the editor entitled, ‘No Mask, No Service’! It is such a simple remedy for such a massive public concern.
It is out of care for our neighbor that we are to do this. It is so absolutely simple, that the wisdom of wearing that wee little mask appears as folly! This point in history will be remembered for future generations, and as they see patterns of the virus outbreak, they will certainly see the wisdom in wearing the mask.
When the Spanish Flu hit, San Francisco was first to require masks for all, and they succeeded with minimal impact from that devastating virus. People were shot for not wearing masks.
Of course you and I will not be shot for wearing the mask, but take a global look around! What is saving people and supporting communities? The simple mask. This ranks far above political preference, and besides, who wants to die alone? Who wants their mother, father, brother, sister, friend to die alone?
It’s time to put on that mask, bandanna, face shield, etc. and move out into your community with the mindset of care to mask, no-brainer.
Maryann Riesland-Kane
Klamath Falls