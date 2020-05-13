The DeGroot ethics complaint
As past Chairman of the Oregon Government Ethics Commission, I would like to comment on the recent article in the Herald and News concerning a complaint filed regarding Commissioner DeGroot’s hunting trip to Mexico with a county contractor who also employs his son.
The ethics laws are straightforward. In their Oath of Office, our officials swear to uphold these laws. The laws are designed to ensure that the public’s business is conducted by its elected officials without conflicts of interest. I would assume that all public officials in the county and the city review the handbook given to them by the Commission. The handbook explains the law that prohibits public officials from receiving gifts, which incudes travel expenses, in excess of $50 annually when the source of that gift has an economic interest in a vote or decision made by that public official. It also explains the law that it is a conflict of interest for a relative of a public official to be employed by individuals or businesses that have an economic interest in doing business with the public entity.
The Oregon Government Ethics Commission conducts seminars for elected officials outlining the statutes and rules. If any public official has a question as to whether a situation which arises may be a conflict of interest under a statute, he may seek the advice of the Ethics Commission or the County Counsel.
It is important that the laws set for by the Oregon Government Ethics Commission be followed carefully so that the public can maintain faith in the fair administration of government.
Tim Bailey
Klamath Falls