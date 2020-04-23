The best man for the job
About 25 years ago the Oregon State Police assigned a resident trooper to Rocky Point, he and his family moved in next-door and an instant friendship was formed.
My husband and I never had children, but the Kaber kids became our kids, and took care of us like we were family. Trooper Chris Kaber was exactly what Rocky Point needed, a law enforcement presence with a care to build community relationships. Locals saw the Kaber house as a police sub-station and would knock on their door at any hour. Chris or Vickie Kaber were always ready to help out. I always admired the way they took care of their kids, driving them back and forth to town daily for school and activities. At home they took good care of our little community.
When the family moved back to Klamath Falls so Chris could take a sergeant position, they maintained Rocky Point relationships. Chris Kaber remained the ‘go-to’ guy for Rocky Point residents for many years, helping to solve local problems and comforting us in our losses. Chris even performed the memorial service for the untimely death of my husband, which meant the world to me. He lives a solid Christian life and truly serves his fellow man.
Chris Kaber is the most trustworthy, honest and dependable man I know – I would trust him with my life. He and his family are a blessing to the Klamath community. I hate the stress and strain being Sheriff puts on my friend, but I know he is the best man for the job. I know because they just don’t make men better than Chris Kaber. I intend to vote Chris Kaber for Sheriff, he’s got the integrity and character we need in local leaders, and proof that he will lead with honor.
Alice Martin
Rocky Point