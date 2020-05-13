Thank you, Sky Lakes
Thank you to all the staff at Sky Lakes Medical Center for the excellent care that I received following my recent vehicular accident - he first responders, EMTs, ambulance crew, emergency department, surgery and post-operative care. The entire staff on the second floor: RNs, CNAs, respiratory and ancillary personnel were outstanding. Special thanks to Dr. Fay and Dr. Mirande and the Mercy Flight crew who safely transported me and Nancy to OHSU.
To co-workers, churches and citizens of Dorris and numerous kind souls who were unknown to me, my extended family in Michigan, Oregon and California, you all literally have saved my life with your generosity and prayers.
My entire family and I are truly grateful. God bless you all!
Dave Morrison
Dorris, Calif.