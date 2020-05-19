Thank you, Sherm’s
I am writing to express my gratitude. Sherm's Thunderbird Market has consistently been working to provide stocked shelves and I have been able to get everything I need there for the last two months!
I keep hearing stories of the pickup grocery service being out of stock at the other places in town.
Sherm's has had friendly employees who seem genuinely happy and helpful, and have tried to provide as best they can to keep up with the demand of customers.
I am especially grateful that they are trying to keep their prices low, though if they have supply issues (like eggs), they put up notices.
Thank you, Sherm's Employees for continuing to smile, serve, and provide for our town. I know the other stores also have great employees, but the atmosphere at Sherm's has not been stressful or panicked when I go in.
Due to the fact that they focus on groceries and essentials, not other departments, I believe that they have lower foot traffic than their competitors as well.
Thank you for being one of the best local providers in Oregon!!
Sincerely,
Tammy Belau
Klamath Falls