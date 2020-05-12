Thank you Sheriff’s Office
Klamath County Sheriff's officers,
I would like to thank you for taking the time to stop by my grandson's birthday party. Caleb has to deal with severe autism. Four sheriff's officers stopped by the birthday party in their four vehicles. The officers got out of their vehicles and took pictures with Caleb. They allowed Caleb into two of their vehicles and he turned on the flashing lights and a quick blast of the siren. The officers were kind, caring, and respectful to Caleb. What a wonderful community gesture. The officers truly made Caleb's birthday a day to remember. Thank you so very much!!
Steve "Papa" Matson
Klamath Falls