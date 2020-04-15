Thank you personal shoppers
First a huge thank you to the people who are doing our shopping. You are doing a wonderful job while risking your own health for others who can't go out to do their own shopping.
So it made me very angry when I read in the Oregonian that people are leaving huge tips, but as soon as they get their order they change or remove the tip entirely. Thoughtless doesn't even begin to describe people like you. I hope the workers find a way to pass along your address so they can bypass you next time you want something delivered.
Belle Harmon
Klamath Falls