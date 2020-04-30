Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Thank-you notes

Dear Neighbors,

Instead of complaining and pushing your political candidates why not try being thankful for something. Write a thank you to the grocery store that is trying to keep things together and available for you. Write a thank you to the stores and businesses that closed to follow orders and help protect our community. Maybe just write a thank you and put it in your window at home. You could write a thank you to the person who wipes down your cart at the store. You could even write thank you's to people and send them to the editor here at Herald and News. Wouldn't that be an awesome article to read, all the heartfelt thank you's to those people who get forgotten in our self-centered minds.

"Appreciation is a key component of subjective well-being and may contribute to positive mental health." (PubMed, 2015) It's just an opinion, but maybe it will help someone.

Brenda Albertson

Klamath Falls

