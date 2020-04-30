Thank-you notes
Dear Neighbors,
Instead of complaining and pushing your political candidates why not try being thankful for something. Write a thank you to the grocery store that is trying to keep things together and available for you. Write a thank you to the stores and businesses that closed to follow orders and help protect our community. Maybe just write a thank you and put it in your window at home. You could write a thank you to the person who wipes down your cart at the store. You could even write thank you's to people and send them to the editor here at Herald and News. Wouldn't that be an awesome article to read, all the heartfelt thank you's to those people who get forgotten in our self-centered minds.
"Appreciation is a key component of subjective well-being and may contribute to positive mental health." (PubMed, 2015) It's just an opinion, but maybe it will help someone.
Brenda Albertson
Klamath Falls