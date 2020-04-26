Thank you Legacy Furniture
Thanks to Ken and the crew at Legacy Furniture for the great inserts that have been appearing in the Herald & News! The message is getting out there and hopefully planting that precious seed of hope and salvation.
In this uncertain time of the "virus" situation going on it is no better time than to focus on what is true and pure, the love of God the Father, God the Son and God the Holy Spirit! It is also wonderful that they have included on the reverse side of the scripture the American flag and the suggestion that it be posted as a sign of unity and community support.
Thanks again for these uplifting messages that is so true for all of us today as well as tomorrow.
Warren Frei
Klamath Falls