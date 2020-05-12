Thank you for the support
I would like to thank many individuals and organizations who recently who took of their time, energy, and finances to show appreciation towards the public safety and medical professionals in our community.
Two weeks ago the Klamath County Preparedness Committee brought lunches to these groups, which were prepared by Nibbley's, Quail Mountain Distributors, and Abbey's Pizza, with funds contributed by Pape' Machinery, the Wendt Family Foundation, Klamath County and the City of Klamath Falls. And again on Friday, Mr. B's owners Scott and Cathy Mason provided lunches to both law enforcement and fire service organizations as well.
I just want to make sure all of these individuals and companies receive public recognition and heartfelt thanks from those of us who benefited from their generosity; even though they never asked for it. Thank you for supporting those in the public safety sector and the medical professionals of our community.
Chris Kaber
Klamath Falls