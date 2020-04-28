Thank you Commissioners
I want to publicly thank Commissioner Donnie Boyd for his pivotal role in bringing the Holiday Market to Klamath Falls. The first Holiday Market was a small storefront in Cottonwood, California. We’re still based there because we value our small-town roots.
It was apparent from the beginning that Donnie Boyd values his roots, too. He was committed to bringing his hometown the best grocery, with the largest selection of high-quality foods at an everyday fair value.
It was also apparent that Donnie Boyd is a seasoned businessman. Before completing negotiations with us, he drove 100 miles to see our store in Alturas.
He worked hard to keep the project moving forward despite the inevitable obstacles. He worked with the city and the county to help relocate the driveways so that we could complete needed renovations. The county assured us that they would keep clear the drains in case it snowed. But when maintenance couldn’t get to that task before inclement weather, Donnie Boyd climbed on the roof himself, cleaning mounds of debris.
We’re very pleased with our Klamath Falls location. We’re proud of the beautiful remodel with the open bakery-deli, the fully stocked walk-in cooler, and the Sky Lakes Medical Center pharmacy partnership. We’re proud of playing a role in revitalizing Klamath’s downtown. We’re proud of the jobs we’ve created.
Our store is employee-owned and all workers have a stake in making the store successful. I want to thank Commissioner Donnie Boyd for helping us make our store in Klamath Falls successful.
Richard Morgan, President of North State Grocery
Cottonwood, Calif.