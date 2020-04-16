Thank you BTS
Every time I get on the Basin Bus Service I thank each driver for their great service and what they are going through to serve those of us without transportation that still need to grocery shop, and take care of our personal business. We are unable to jump in our cars, trucks, RV's. We have to depend on public transportation.
Stop, look and pay attention, as it is not all about you. There are others who need to get to where they are going alive without being run over by the likes of a driver who is only thinking about themselves and the road or path they are driving on and seem to forget there are many of us on foot and using public transportation who would like to make it back safely again too.
Even the bus drivers have to keep watching out for you reckless and selfish drivers only thinking about yourselves and your needs.
You are not the only ones on the road, there are the bus drivers and people like me who do not have cars to take care of business or the luxury to do so, maybe you should switch places and walk in other people’s shoes who do actually walk and take the bus. Instead sitting in cars the next time you are on the road pay attention to those who have to depend on public transportation and the great bus drivers getting us there alive without any help for the careless drivers who would rather we not be there, but for selfish reasons think their right to drive is more important than mine is to ride the bus and walk to get my shopping and business done.
We are people too, just because we don't have cars to get it done, like you do. Thanks, Basin Bus Service.
James Garland
Klamath Falls