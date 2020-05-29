Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Take a stand for water

This Friday, Klamath Basin farmers, ranchers, and neighbors are organizing the Convoy for Change to take a stand for a reliable water supply.

For too long, out-of-date regulations that help no one have been allowed to dictate water supply. It doesn’t have to be this way. New science shows us how to effectively use the water we have in ways that help fish while also providing a more dependable water supply for all.

This issue impacts not just farmers, but cities, towns, wildlife and our environment. And all of us will suffer until new science is allowed to replace old rules.

If you care about a dependable food supply, health of fish and wildlife, and a reliable water supply for your family, you should support this effort.

Details for the convoy are at ShutDownFedUp.org. If you can’t be there, please consider writing a letter to your paper, or finding another way to show your support.

Mike Wade

California Farm Water Coalition

Sacramento, Calif.

Tags