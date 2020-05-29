Take a stand for water
This Friday, Klamath Basin farmers, ranchers, and neighbors are organizing the Convoy for Change to take a stand for a reliable water supply.
For too long, out-of-date regulations that help no one have been allowed to dictate water supply. It doesn’t have to be this way. New science shows us how to effectively use the water we have in ways that help fish while also providing a more dependable water supply for all.
This issue impacts not just farmers, but cities, towns, wildlife and our environment. And all of us will suffer until new science is allowed to replace old rules.
If you care about a dependable food supply, health of fish and wildlife, and a reliable water supply for your family, you should support this effort.
Details for the convoy are at ShutDownFedUp.org. If you can’t be there, please consider writing a letter to your paper, or finding another way to show your support.
Mike Wade
California Farm Water Coalition
Sacramento, Calif.