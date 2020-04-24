Support Rod Davis
Rod Davis served as a U.S. Air Force fighter pilot, a supervisor of flying operations, and a Colonel. When Davis left his US Air Force career, he headed to Willamette University’s College of Law where he earned his law degree and spent 18 years practicing law. For 15 of those years Rod Davis served as legal counsel to the Klamath County Board of Commissioners. During his time as County Counsel, the number of lawsuits against the county and county legal costs were significantly reduced.
Later, Dan Bunch became Klamath County’s legal counsel. But when Bunch received orders from the Oregon Air Guard assigning him to a six-month mission in Iraq, the county commissioners brought back Rod Davis to serve as Bunch’s replacement.
Rod Davis’s service to Klamath County and the nation is unmatched. Never have we had an individual with his knowledge of law, budgets, and public policy willing to serve as a County Commissioner. I urge you to vote for Rod Davis for County Commissioner this May.
Tim Bailey
Klamath Falls